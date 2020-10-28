Australia’s second-largest city ends 111-day virus lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coffee business owner Darren Silverman pulled his van over and wept when he heard on his radio that Melbourne’s pandemic lockdown would soon be largely lifted after 111 days. His is among the 6,200 retail stores, 5,800 cafes and restaurants, 1,000 beauty salons and 800 pubs allowed to reopen from Wednesday. Many retail outlets and eateries did not survive the lockdown, the city’s second since the pandemic began. But many that are left are reporting record demand from the city’s pandemic weary residents, with some restaurants already fully booked a month in advance now that they are no longer restricted to takeout.