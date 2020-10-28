Beckley cross country soars into state meet with high hopes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The top high school runners in West Virginia will meet at Cabell Midland High School on Halloween weekend for a shot at a state championship.

Both the Woodrow Wilson boys and girls will be there -- with a real shot at bringing home the hardware.

"I feel like mostly it's just mental," junior Chris Huffman said. "We've all got the training for it. As long as we use our head for the first two miles and just run with our heart for the last one we should be doing great."

The Class AAA girls race will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the boys race to follow.