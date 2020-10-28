Belarus minister says police could use guns during protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The interior minister of Belarus has warned that authorities wouldn’t hesitate to approve the use of live ammunition on protesters, if it’s necessary to quash more than 2 1/2 months of demonstrations against the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president. In a YouTube interview released Wednesday, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said he thinks that police have been too tolerant of protesters and that they will take a tougher line. He noted that many officers have been injured during the post-election unrest and said, “A war is going on.” Karayev said police would continue to rely mostly on non-lethal weapons but would use firearms if they faced a violent response. from protesters.