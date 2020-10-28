Fitting finale: Dodgers win title, Turner tests positive

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed from Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive coronavirus test in 59 days and wasn’t on the field as the Dodgers began enjoying the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Turner’s positive test moments after presenting the championship trophy to Los Angeles. Turner returned to the field about an hour after the game, posing for a team photo with his face mask pulled down. The Dodgers won their first title since 1988 after coming up short in the World Series twice in the previous three years.