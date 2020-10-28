Black men’s votes courted as some search for political home

NEW YORK (AP) — Get-out-the-vote efforts targeting Black men aren’t just about persuading them to choose former Vice President Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump. This year, following an unprecedented surge of protests against racial injustice and the killing of Black people by law enforcement, partisan and nonpartisan organizations have poured significant resources into increasing Black men’s participation in the election. Activists see an opportunity to keep the 14.4 million Black men of voting age politically engaged well beyond 2020. That effort begins with keeping it real about this year’s candidates. Trump’s positions on race and Biden’s decades-old controversial record on criminal justice make neither candidate particularly attractive to Black men.