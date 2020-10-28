Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California electric utility is investigating if its electric lines started a fire that drove tens of thousands of people from homes in Orange County. Southern California Edison said Tuesday that winds weren’t strong enough to cut power when the fire broke out near one of its powerlines near Irvine. Crews tried to gain some control on two Orange County fires that are threatening tens of thousands of homes. The fires were driven by powerful winds and fueled by exceptionally dry vegetation that prompted Northern California’s largest utility to cut power to 1 million customers. No major fires broke out there.