ELECTION PREVIEW: Mayor of Pocahontas, VA

(POCAHONTAS, V.a.) -- (WVVA) Residents of the town of Pocahontas have two choices on the ballot for the mayor's seat.

Independent incumbent Mayor Benjamin Gibson is facing off against another independent, Charles Helmandollar.

We asked what they feel the top issues facing voters in Pocahontas and how they plan on addressing them.

Gibson said population loss, lack of road access to Pocahontas, and a flat job market are his main concerns. He said the town has experienced positive growth in his ten years in office.

"We've capitalized on the ATV tourism, since that time we've developed Dollar General behind me. I mean, we've had a couple resorts built that's tourism related. We've worked on getting grants, which the exhibition mines," said Gibson. "We've got 1.8 million dollars for that, that'll eventually lead to seven or eight jobs. So those are things we're working on, continuing to clean up, concentrating on our tourism and trying to get more growth."

Helmandollar says Pocahontas needs to enact flood mitigation through creek dredging, address deteriorating sidewalks in town,

and revitalize and reopen the fire department,

"Because we do need a fire company, because it's important for us to have it in case we have a fire outbreak -- we would have a bad problem there. Maybe trying to get the creek dredged out and cleaned so it'll be safe for the people, in case the water dries up on us," said Helmandollar. "Get the community involved in the work, hopefully we can get some ideas from the people that live there, have them get involved with some projects and some special events to help the town."

Both candidates have had experience in the town's political scene, but we asked them what sets them apart from their opponent.

"I did every position in the town. So I've come and learned it from my bootstraps up. That's the main question that I was saying -- you can ask residents in town 'Are you better of than you were ten years ago?'" said Gibson. "Because where we stand ten years ago, this wasn't here this was falling down buildings."

"I've lived in town all my life. I've raised my family there, I've sat on council probably twenty to twenty-five years ago," said Helmandollar. "I know the ups and downs of it, the basics of it. I do need to learn some stuff but with the help of the council I'll be able to do that."

Voters in the town of Pocahontas will choose the mayor on election day --November 3rd.