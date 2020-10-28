Even Mexico’s tough-luck saint has tough year in 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Judas Tadeo is Mexico’s patron saint of difficult cases and is usually honored with elaborate, crowded celebrations every year on Oct. 28. San Judas is especially adored by the poor or people with legal problems, who consider him the one saint who will stand up for the underdog. But the celebrations Wednesday at a downtown Mexico City church were a mere shadow of their former glory. Fears of coronavirus infection reduced the throngs that normally spill out onto nearby streets to orderly rows of worshippers wearing face masks. About 120 police officers were on hand to keep order.