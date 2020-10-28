Fayette County man facing sexual assault allegations with runaway juvenile

FAYETTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - On October 14th 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department began investigating a runaway juvenile incident in the Mount Hope area.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

The juvenile was eventually located in an abandoned home in Oak Hill by the Oak Hill Police Department.

The investigation indicates that the adult male who the juvenile was in the company of had engaged in sexual activity with her on multiple occasions.

The male party, 18 year old Imani Willis of Mount Hope, was arrested today on 3 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. He was released on bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590