Few showers throughout Wednesday; Zeta’s impacts come in full swing starting tonight

Temperatures will hit in the 60s and lower 70s today, but rain chances increase especially this evening and overnight.

Throughout the morning we are dealing with some patchy fog and temperatures are in the 50s. During the day a few spotty showers are possible with cloudy skies sticking around. Not a bad idea to pack the umbrella in the car, but not everyone will need it during the day.

Hurricane Zeta will head towards eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama coastline today. After it makes landfall sometime tonight it will race into our region providing us a soaking rain overnight and all day Thursday.

Main impacts: Heavy downpours which could lead to flooding. If you live near a river, creek, stream or in poor drainage area be prepared. All of the viewing area is under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook.

Strong winds is also another issue with wind gusts hitting 25 MPH or higher throughout the day on Thursday. Secure the outdoor Halloween decorations tonight! Overall the chances of a severe thunderstorm are low, but some rumbles of thunder are possible along with the gusty winds.

By Thursday evening we will witness rain become more scattered and not as heavy or widespread. Roughly from Wednesday night into Friday rainfall rates will be 1-3 inches. Most of the area is targeted to hit around 2 inches as an estimate. Keep a close eye on the forecast!

After this system passes, expect cold air to wrap in! Temperatures on Friday drop into the 40s and lower 50s for highs. Low temperatures even cooler into the 20s and 30s. Patchy, widespread frost is likely on Saturday morning with cool conditions hanging around the weekend.

Join us on air for a full look at your 10-day until 7AM and at Noon.