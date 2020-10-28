Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and West Virginia,
including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and
Dickenson. In West Virginia, McDowell, Northwest Fayette,
Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,
Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Southeast Fayette,
Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh,
Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster and Wyoming.
* From Midnight EDT tonight through Thursday evening.
* A long stretch of moderate rainfall is possible over the mountains
of West Virginia and portions of southwest Virginia due in large
part to a Gulf Coast land falling tropical system that will be
racing into the Southern Appalachians along with other systems
merging in our region. 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected from
Wednesday night through early Thursday night. Flooding is possible
over this area as culverts, streams, and creeks will have the
potential to become full and overflow. Urban and street flooding
is also possible over time from sustained rainfall.
* Flooding of streams, creeks, and culverts possible along with
urban and street flooding over time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&