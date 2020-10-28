Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and West Virginia,

including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and

Dickenson. In West Virginia, McDowell, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,

Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Southeast Fayette,

Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh,

Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster and Wyoming.

* From Midnight EDT tonight through Thursday evening.

* A long stretch of moderate rainfall is possible over the mountains

of West Virginia and portions of southwest Virginia due in large

part to a Gulf Coast land falling tropical system that will be

racing into the Southern Appalachians along with other systems

merging in our region. 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected from

Wednesday night through early Thursday night. Flooding is possible

over this area as culverts, streams, and creeks will have the

potential to become full and overflow. Urban and street flooding

is also possible over time from sustained rainfall.

* Flooding of streams, creeks, and culverts possible along with

urban and street flooding over time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&