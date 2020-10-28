Germany, France look to more limits to curb rebounding virus

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have agreed to impose a four-week partial lockdown and the French government announced a nationwide lockdown as European governments sought to stop a fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases sweeping the continent. The World Health Organization says the European region accounted for almost half of the 2.8 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week. The U.N. health agency said virus-related deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week. “We are deep in the second wave,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. “I think that this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas.”