Impacts the Two Virginias will see from Zeta

Hurricane Zeta will head towards eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama coastline today.

After Zeta makes landfall sometime tonight it will race into our region (in combination with a low pressure system) providing us a soaking rain overnight and all day Thursday. Not a bad idea to leave a few minutes earlier for the morning commute on Thursday. By Thursday evening we will witness rain become more scattered and not as heavy or widespread.

Main impacts

Heavy downpours are likely which could lead to flooding. If you live near a river, creek, stream or in a poor drainage area be prepared. All of the viewing area is under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook for tonight and tomorrow.

Roughly from Wednesday night into Friday rainfall rates will be 1-3 inches. Most of the area is targeted to hit around 2 inches as an estimate.

Strong winds is also another issue. Wind gusts will hit around 25 MPH and higher throughout the day on Thursday. Secure the outdoor Halloween decorations tonight!

Overall the chances of a severe thunderstorm are low, but some rumbles of thunder are possible along with the gusty winds. Keep a close eye on the forecast!