Iran parliament speaker contracts virus as deaths surge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing list of Iranian officials infected in the Middle East’s worst outbreak. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he entered quarantine when one of his colleagues tested positive, and would continue to carry out his duties. Earlier this month, he was on state TV visiting a coronavirus ward in one of Tehran’s overwhelmed hospitals to show support. Iran emerged early on as a global epicenter of the virus and has since struggled to stop its spread. On Wednesday, Iran reported 415 fatalities, a record number of deaths in the country in a single day.