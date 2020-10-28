Japan PM says plan to release Fukushima water coming soon

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says his government is working on the final details of a plan to release the massive amounts of radioactive water being stored at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, a decision that has been delayed by protests. More than nine years after the disaster, the government still hasn’t made clear what it will do with the water at the plant, though a release into the ocean has been largely speculated on in recent years. A government panel in February issued a report recommending releasing the water into the ocean as the most realistic plan.