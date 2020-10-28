Judge: Virginia can’t count some ballots without postmarks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode. The ruling Wednesday partially granted an injunction requested by a conservative legal group. The Public Interest Legal Foundation sued the Virginia Department of Elections and members of the Virginia State Board of Elections earlier this month. The lawsuit challenged a regulation that instructed local election officials to count absentee ballots with missing or illegible postmarks, as long as the ballots are received by noon on the Friday after Election Day.