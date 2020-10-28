Lawyer for China exec accuses RCMP of lying about her arrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is accusing a Canadian police officer of lying about why he didn’t arrest her immediately at Vancouver’s airport two years ago. Richard Peck told Constable Winston Yep during cross-examination Wednesday that he does not believe Yep was honest when he told the British Columbia Supreme Court this week why the arrest happened only after Canada Border Services Agency officials questioned Meng for three hours. Meng is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder. She is fighting extradition to the U.S. to face fraud charges. Her legal team is gathering evidence for arguments it will make next year that she was subjected to an abuse of process.