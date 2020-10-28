Lawyers: Cop video doesn’t show fatal shooting of Black man

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police say police video shows their bullet-riddled car but not the shooting and that some of what was released suggests the officer who opened fire was scrambling to justify his actions. Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded after a Waukegan police officer shot them in their car on Oct. 20. Attorney Benjamin Crump says it appears that the officer had his body camera off during key moments. Williams says Stinnette was badly wounded and still breathing after the shooting, but the only help he received from police was a blanket. The officer who shot the couple was fired last week.