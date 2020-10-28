No. 4 Notre Dame, others look to end No. 1 Clemson’s ACC run

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has ruled Atlantic Coast Conference football for so long that it often appears there’s no one in the league to stop the Tigers. But a determined group this year is nipping at the heels of the top-ranked Tigers, hoping for a chance to take down a program that has won the past five ACC titles and has gone 75-5 the last six seasons. No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 12 Miami and No. 15 North Carolina all believe they have the team that can end Clemson’s run.