BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield College Athletics will not allow fans at home, indoor sporting events this season.

The college made the announcement Wednesday as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Tonia Walker, explained the action is being taken "for the safety of student-athletes, workers and spectators.

Events will be live-streamed at www.bcrams.com.