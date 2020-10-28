Nursing homes and assisted living facilities help elderly cast their votes early

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- Election season is in full swing. However COVID-19 has changed the way some are casting their votes. This includes residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care centers.

"In past circumstances I would take them to their district where they could vote. Or family members have also taken them as well," Jaclyn bailey, Social Director at The Havens in Princeton said.

Now, for some senior citizens..they're casting their votes through absentee ballots. That includes residents who live at The Havens in Princeton, and The Princeton Health Care Center. Staff at these facilities are helping them make their voices heard.

"Well it is their privilege to be able to vote. It's important for them to want to vote, but we want to keep them safe. They can't go out right now due to the COVID, but we wanted to still be able to let them know that they still have the privilege to be able to count their vote," Bailey said.

"It was a way of getting them to exercise their right to vote while staying safe, and not getting out in the community. All residents who had a desire to vote got to do so and were very excited about it," Cassie Meade, Director of Marketing and PR at Princeton Health Care Center said.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the U.S. That's why some residents are worried about safely casting their votes. However, one resident says she found the process easy and worry-free.

"It's important for every citizen to vote. I've voted for 50 something years, and I hope to for several more. I've voted early voting, I've vote absentee ballot and I've sat in line in Charlotte for hours to vote, so I've done a little bit of it all," Nancy Moore, a Resident at The Havens said.

And it's also important that every resident has the chance to cast their ballots.

"We have veterans in facilities that are residents here that have fought for this right and so it's very important that we just don't' forget about their rights and they get to exercise their right to vote," Meade said.