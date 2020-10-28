Part of I-77 site of multiple accidents

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- In Mercer County, a small stretch of I-77 is the site of multiple tractor trailer wrecks and it's getting the attention of the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This is a look at part of the section of the highway where trucks are turning over. The most recent occurred Tuesday.

It's at least the fifth accident involving a big rig between Ingleside and the Bluefield exits on I-77 south in recent weeks.

Before that, it was a truck hauling cabbage that crashed in this section of road.

The DOH is investigating, but say truckers have more than ample warning they're driving through a particularly curvy section of the highway.

"Some of the curves we put advisory speeds on such as 60 mph to let the driving public be made aware that the curve itself makes more of them use extra caution when using that section. If a driver chooses not to observe those warning signs and advisories they then are at risk of having an accident," Joseph M. Pack, W.V. Department of Highways District Engineer, Manager said.

Pack says the DOH is collecting data to get a specific number of accidents have occurred in that section of the highway in the last 3 months, but they do know up to 50,000 vehicles travel that part of I-77 daily.