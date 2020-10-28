Police partnership pays off in southern West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA)- Wednesday, law enforcement gathered to share more about "Operation Autumn Hope," which has recovered 45 missing children, some of those kids were found right here in southern West Virginia.

"Operation Autumn Hope" is the work of a multi-agency operation that brings local, state, and federal law enforcement together to tackle crimes, like human trafficking, that includes recovering missing and exploited kids.

There's another operation called "Double Impact," where they made 98 arrests in 30 days and three missing kids were recovered.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service says it's important for law enforcement to pool their resources to catch some criminals, especially when their crimes cross jurisdictions.

"The United States Marshal Service has less than 4,000 deputy marshals across the country. So in southern West Virginia most agencies are small as well. Even in the State Police there's less than 600 troopers. In a state like this we're more successful if we combined our resources and our man power and we work together to combat criminal activity and make our communities safer for everyone," U.S. Marshal, Michael Baylous said.

Baylous says the partnership in these operations, like "Autumn Hope" and "Double Impact" used the combined resources of 17 law enforcement agencies.