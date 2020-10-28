Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

MALE, Maldives (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is bringing the Trump administration’s anti-China campaign to Indian Ocean islands considered particularly at risk for what American officials allege is Chinese exploitation. In one significant step, Pompeo announced that the United States would for the first time open an embassy in the Maldives. Pompeo visited Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Wednesday to press the two countries to be on guard against potential predatory lending and investment by China. Even before Pompeo arrived, China accused Washington of bullying. Pompeo is making his case less than a week before the American election in which President Donald Trump is seeking to paint his rival, Joe Biden, as weak on China.