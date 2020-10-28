Ravens intend to show Pittsburgh they play defense better

In the midst of an NFL season that is on course to set records for the most points and touchdowns, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are winning on the strength of their defenses. The Steelers have the top-ranked unit in the league in terms of yardage allowed and are riding a streak of 63 games in a row with at least one sack. The Ravens are yielding an NFL-low 17.3 points per game and have forced a turnover in 19 consecutive games. Which team plays defense better? The answer might become clearer Sunday when the longtime rivals meet in Baltimore with first place in the AFC North on the line.