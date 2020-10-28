Revive Salon open for business

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) - A new business has finally opened in Princeton. Revive Salon celebrated it's grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.

The salon offers a variety of services including hair cuts, and manicures.

The shop's owner says she elated to be opening another business for the mercer county community especially during this time.

"I'm so thankful to be able to give the community another place to come and feel relaxed and get beautified and feel good. That's my goal to make people feel good on the inside and on the outside as well," Salon Owner, Hayley Suiter said.

CLICK HERE FOR SALON INFORMATION