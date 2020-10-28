Salvation Army uses large kettle to raise awareness of need in the community

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA)- Covid-19 is continuing to challenge non-profit organizations, including those in our area.

That's why the Salvation Army in Princeton is trying to bring attention to the need in the community by using a different method for their annual red kettle campaign.

Lieutenant Dennis Smith, has been driving throughout Mercer County with a large red kettle on the back of his truck. He hopes that the kettle will grab attention from everyone to go to their website and donate for the upcoming holidays.

"There are folks here that have no jobs, single moms who have a bunch of kids and they just need help. We're trying to raise that awareness by driving this thing around and raising money. We have a QR Code, a Website: redkettlenow.com to get folks to maybe go to that site," Lt. Smith said.

To make a donation: CLICK HERE