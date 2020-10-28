Strong typhoon slams Vietnam; at least 2 dead, 26 missing

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Molave has slammed into Vietnam with destructive force, killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew members in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years. Strong winds killed a man by knocking him off his roof as he was trying to reinforce it in south-central Quang Ngai province. Another man was pinned to death by a fallen tree in the coastal province, according to the official Vietnam News Agency. The navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the 26 fishermen off Binh Dinh province, according to state-run VTV network. At least 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters farther inland from coastal villages.