Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Long lines of people in Tanzania are voting in a presidential election that the opposition warns is already compromised by manipulation, deadly violence and a massive internet slowdown. The populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa’s most populous and fastest-growing economies. The United Nations and others say his government has severely stifled dissenting voices in a country once praised as a beacon of peace in Africa. A regional watchdog says security forces have created a “climate of fear.” Opposition challenger Tundu Lissu has urged people to protest if results are released without proper counting.