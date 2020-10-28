The Latest: Louisiana governor: Homes and businesses damaged

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says Hurricane Zeta has caused extensive structural damage to businesses and homes in hard-hit areas of the state’s southeast. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a radio interview Wednesday evening that there also have been extensive power outages after the storm crash ashore in the afternoon as a powerful Category 2 storm. He said Plaquemines Parish in the region saw 94 percent of its users lose power from the storm. The extent of damages wasn’t immediately known Wednesday night, and the governor is expected to tour the hard-hit areas on Thursday. Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports on any injuries or deaths.