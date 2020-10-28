TOMORROW: Kroger holding virtual hiring event for stores in W.Va.

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) – Tomorrow, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger Mid-Atlantic will hold a virtual hiring event for open positions at several of its West Virginia stores.

The following stores have open positions:

178 Red Oaks Shopping Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970

411 Mall Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901

1100 Fledder John Road, Charleston, WV 25314

1851 Earl Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505

198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Across the five stores, there are more than 150 immediate openings. The grocer is looking to fill for a variety of part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on Pickup, front end and deli and bakery associates.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.



“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work and we are a company that believes in developing talent in order to promote from within,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Perhaps more so than ever before, we are feeling our purpose on a day-to-day basis, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team.”