TOMORROW: Kroger holding virtual hiring event for stores in W.Va.
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) – Tomorrow, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger Mid-Atlantic will hold a virtual hiring event for open positions at several of its West Virginia stores.
The following stores have open positions:
- 178 Red Oaks Shopping Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970
- 411 Mall Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901
- 1100 Fledder John Road, Charleston, WV 25314
- 1851 Earl Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505
- 198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Across the five stores, there are more than 150 immediate openings. The grocer is looking to fill for a variety of part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on Pickup, front end and deli and bakery associates.
Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.
“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work and we are a company that believes in developing talent in order to promote from within,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Perhaps more so than ever before, we are feeling our purpose on a day-to-day basis, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team.”