Tshiebwe, Culver earn All-Big 12 preseason honors

(WVVA) - The Big 12 Conference has announced its men's basketball preseason awards and a pair of Mountaineers are on the list.

Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe earns a spot on the All-Big 12 Team. Tshiebwe started all 31 games for WVU last season, averaging 11.2 point and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Derek Culver also landed on the Honorable Mention list. The junior nearly averaged a double-double as well, with 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.

Baylor's Jarrod Butler was named Preseason Player of the Year.