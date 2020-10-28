University expanding opportunities for surgical technology students in W.Va.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Alderson Broaddus University (AB) signed a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand educational opportunities for students completing the surgical technology program.

The new offering is provided through WVDE’s Advanced Career Education (ACE) program and AB’s Extended Learning Department.

The MOU provides an opportunity for ACE surgical technology graduates to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in surgical technology from Alderson Broaddus University.

This partnership emphasizes West Virginia’s commitment to growing a competitive and skilled workforce by creating opportunities for students to secure a successful career in the thriving healthcare industry.

“Today’s signing illustrates the impact k-12 and higher education partnerships can have on generating education and workforce opportunities for West Virginia students,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “This collaboration with AB creates a seamless career pathway for the students in our ACE Surgical Technology programs while also addressing an area of critical need in the medical field.”

ACE Surgical Technology programs are currently offered at four career centers across the state: Ben Franklin Career Center (Kanawha County), Carver Career and Technical Education Center (Kanawha County), James Rumsey Technical Institute (Berkeley County), and Monongalia County Technical Education Center (Monongalia County).

Once students complete their program of study and necessary requirements at one of these centers, they will be eligible to sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist exam and pursue additional coursework to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree from the University.

“This partnership will expand access to a higher education degree program that meets the educational standards of the surgical technology profession, thus promoting and enhancing a competitive and skilled workforce in West Virginia,” said Alderson Broaddus University President Dr. James “Tim” Barry. “AB is committed to investing in student-centered programming that promotes post-secondary success and contributes to the betterment of the State of West Virginia.”

The first class of students has already begun its program of study with an expected completion date of spring 2022.