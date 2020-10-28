 Skip to Content

US, Israel extend science accords into West Bank settlements

7:15 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States and Israel have amended a series of scientific cooperation agreements to include Israeli institutions in the West Bank. It’s a step that further blurs the status of settlements widely considered illegal under international law. Israeli and American officials signed protocols amending three agreements at a ceremony at Ariel University in the eponymous West Bank settlement on Wednesday. Until now, three U.S.-Israeli science cooperation agreements excluded projects in areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war _ including the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Golan Heights. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel says the geographic restriction was “an anachronism.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content