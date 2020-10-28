Whitmer, Benson defend election integrity amid Trump attacks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Democratic governor and top elections official are defending the integrity of the election amid continued attacks from President Donald Trump. They say results may take longer in close contests due to a surge in absentee voting in the battleground state but every valid ballot will be counted. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to take advantage of their right to cast an absentee ballot for any reason to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. She echoed calls that those who already have a ballot hand deliver it to their clerk or put it in a secure drop box instead of mailing it in.