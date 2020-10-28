Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta is growing stronger and speeding toward a storm-weary Louisiana, where residents are fed up to be hosting the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season. Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along the coast beginning around midday. Evacuees from earlier storms are on edge. New Orleans officials are working to make sure there is enough electricity to run the city’s aging drainage pumps after a generating turbine broke down. Zeta is expected to be a relatively fast-moving storm, possibly mitigating the flood threat.