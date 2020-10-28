Zeta to make landfall tonight, turning soggy and windy into Thursday

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Pocahontas, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Fayette, and Buchanan counties until Thursday evening. See watch here

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, and Tazewell counties until Thursday afternoon. See watch here

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast tonight; what is left of the storm will interact with a stalled frontal boundary, bringing us soaking rains into late week. Tonight, we'll continue to see showers develop, with wider-spread heavier rainfall expected to begin after midnight and into early Thursday morning.

Roughly between the hours of 4AM-2PM Thursday, anywhere from 1-3" of rain could fall across our area, which could cause flooding issues into late week.

With the soaked soil, downed trees and power outages could be possible as well, especially with gusts periodically over 30 or 40 MPH. The worst winds look to be into Thursday evening, south of HWY 460 across Tazewell, Giles, Wythe,Bland, and southern Mercer counties.

As of now, wind advisories are out for counties to our south and east, but advisories could still be expanded elsewhere due to storm track. Stay weather aware! Thursday night, temps will begin to drop behind the system, bottoming out in the 40s for most.

Rain and wind will subside into Friday, but it will be much colder as we head into Halloween weekend! Highs on Friday will only top off in the 40s, with lows Friday night falling into the 30s. As of now, Halloween is looking dry but chilly....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA NEWS at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!