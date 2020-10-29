8 people arrested in Mercer County drug roundup

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- Eight drug dealers are now off the streets in Bluefield and Princeton.

These arrests are thanks to the hard work of four agencies, all part of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce. The 8 individuals were arraigned Thursday for delivery of a controlled substance including cocaine, heroin and meth.

"Most of the drugs we see in the area now is methamphetamine. Most of the methamphetamine isn't going to be the home grown stuff, it's going to be the stuff made in a super lab," Detective corporal, mercer county sheriff's department, M.S. Horn said.

Detective Horn says the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped the high demand for drugs, and dealers.

"You're still going to have the same amount of people that's willing to sell them. The people that are on drugs, and the people that are selling drugs don't care about some type of virus that's going around," Horn said.

Detective Horn says that getting these dealers off the streets will help decrease some drug activity, but it won't fix other drug related issues in Mercer County.

"We're dealing with an overdose problem in the county, where officers are answering numerous calls for "OD's" in which it strains them, it strains the hospital staff and EMS because the people are constantly overdosing on the drugs," Horn explained.

Bonds ranged from $25,000 to $50,000. Delivery of a controlled substance is considered a felony, and could carry jail time ranging from 1 to 15 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

The next step for these individuals is a preliminary hearing. The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is made up of four agencies: The U.S. Marshals, Princeton Police Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.