9 people at Summers County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -- COVID-19 cases inside a Summers County nursing home have increased.

After aggressive testing efforts, 9 people at Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were identified as positive for COVID-19 (6 patients, 3 employees).

According to a statement on the facility's Facebook page, COVID-positive patients are being cared for in isolation areas and the employees are quarantining at home. Read the full statement below.

“We have received some tremendous support from our community and our patients and employees truly appreciate their thoughts and prayers,” said Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Shellie Bailey. “We encourage everyone in the community to continue to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.”