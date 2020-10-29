BREAKING: Justice announces construction of new Grant Street Bridge

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- After nearly a year and a half, progress is being made to reopen the Grant Street Bridge.

In a press briefing Thursday, Governor Jim Justice announced the construction of a "brand new Grant Street Bridge." Watch the full briefing below.

"Today is a really, really, really important day," Justice said. "A really important feel-good day for me."

Justice says the project will cost $10 million and will be managed by the West Virginia Division of Highways. Northfolk Southern will provide part of the matching funds for the project.

After completion, the railroad will relinquish ownership and responsibility of the bridge to the City of Bluefield.

This story is developing. Watch WVVA News at 5 and 6 for more details.