Cancellations hit Week 9 high school football slate

(WVVA) - A pair of local high school football games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

WVVA's scheduled Game of the Week between Greenbrier West and Midland Trail will not be played on Friday night. The Cavaliers will not make the trip to Hico on account of "COVID-19 precautions".

Athletic Director Jared Robertson tells WVVA that Greenbrier West will also not play next week's game at Mount View.

Midland Trail is cleared to play, but was not able to find a replacement game on short notice.

Liberty (Raleigh) and Shady Spring's showdown on Friday night has also been cancelled. The Tigers are in search of a replacement game, which could come early next week. However, they have not yet been able to find an opponent.

The remaining Week 9 schedule for the region is as follows:

Clay-Battelle at Montcalm @ 6 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Princeton @ 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill @ 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County @ 7 p.m.

River View at Mount View @ 7:30 p.m.

Wahama at PikeView @ 1 p.m. (Saturday)