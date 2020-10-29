Continuing with showers throughout Thursday; cooler air surges in for Friday

A Flash Flood Warning is active for Tazewell County until 3PM.

A Flood Watch (Areal) is active for all the viewing area.

We still hold onto rain chances throughout the rest of today, but during the later afternoon showers will start to lighten up and become more scattered.

Rainfall totals throughout today will be around 1-3 inches with most models hinting around 2 inches for the majority of the area.

We are under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook indicating that flooding is a possibility today!

Another weather threat we will hold onto throughout the rest of today are strong winds.

Wind gusts today will be anywhere from 25 MPH to 40 MPH plus. Power outages and downed trees are possible throughout the day. Overnight winds will still be strong with gusts around 25 MPH+.

Showers will be scattered overnight. Expect cooler air to rush in starting tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s and upper 30s. Not much warming will happen as highs will only be in the 40s and lower 50s on Friday.

Expect rain to start to fizzle out throughout tomorrow afternoon. If any moisture is present still after sunset (mainly looking at the higher elevations within our northern counties) we could see a transition from light rain to mixing/snow flurries. Clear skies form Friday night with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Winds will calm down overnight Friday allowing widespread frost to form on Saturday morning. Halloween will be dry, but cool!

