Deadline for casting early ballots in Virginia is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The deadline for casting early ballots in person for this year’s presidential election is fast approaching.

The Roanoke Times reports that the deadline is Saturday.top

To vote early, voters can visit their general registrar’s office or a satellite voting site.

Hours and locations are listed on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Election officials are also urging people to return absentee ballots as soon as possible.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Voters can also deliver absentee ballots to their local voter registration office or at their regular polling location on Election Day.

Registrars have also set up ballot drop boxes at their offices and other locations.