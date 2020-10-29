Drying out a bit, but cooling down into Halloween weekend

As Zeta's remnants continue to move east of our area this afternoon, we'll see lighter rain showers, but gusty winds into this evening. Temperatures look to cool down tonight, especially once we get past midnight.

Lows Friday morning should drop into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. A few snowflakes could fall at very high elevations late tonight-tomorrow mainly across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Friday looks brisk and damp to start, with lingering scattered showers in the morning thanks to strong NW winds ushering cool air up our western facing slopes. As the day goes on, winds should eventually calm into the afternoon and evening, and cloud cover should begin to break up. Temperatures will be chilly tomorrow, only topping off in the 40s during the day.

Friday night will bring clearing skies, and around-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost will be possible into early Saturday. As of now, Halloween Day is looking dry and cool, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. The trick-or-treaters may need the coats this year, but we should stay dry Saturday night. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another cold front looks to swing in on Sunday, bringing the chance of a few scattered showers, and maybe a few flakes at high spots. Some of the coldest air we've seen thus far this season could arrive at the start of next week.