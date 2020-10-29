Fayette County: Narcotics investigations lead to multiple arrests

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A series of narcotics investigations in Fayette County have led to multiple arrests.

Following a series of controlled drug purchases conducted by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in Fayette County, several suspects were arrested today by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Oak Hill Police, and West Virginia State Troopers.

The suspects were arraigned through the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

The following is a list of the suspects that were arrested:

42-year old Anna Buckner, of Oak Hill, WV. She has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

64-year old Jerry Williams of Oak Hill, WV. He has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).

33-year old Carlee Schmitt of Gauley Bridge, WV. She has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamines).

57-year old Dallas Sizemore of Montgomery, WV.. he has been charged with 2 Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

40-year old John Patrick Hill of Glen Farris, WV. He has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamines).

34-year old Allen Harris of Montgomery, WV. He has been charged with 2 Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The following is a statement form the Fayette County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

End of Statement

