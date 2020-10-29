Flash Flood Warning until THU 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SMYTH AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES…

At 1034 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers producing moderate

to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding will continue across the region. Watch

for flooding problems near Richlands and Saltville.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marion, Richlands, Bluefield, Tazewell, Saltville, Chilhowie and

Cedar Bluff.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Beech Fork, Bluestone River, Burkes Garden Creek, Blue Spring

Creek, Big Creek, Clinch River, Campbell Creek and Beaver Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED