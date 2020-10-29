Flood Watch until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the

following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In

West Virginia, McDowell, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas,

Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph,

Northwest Webster, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas,

Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph,

Southeast Webster and Wyoming.

* Through this evening.

* Persistent rainfall will continue today over the mountains of West

Virginia and portions of southwest Virginia. Rainfall totals by

this evening are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches across the

watch area.

* Flooding is possible across the watch area as culverts, streams,

and creeks will have the potential to become full and overflow.

Urban and street flooding is also possible over time from

sustained rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

