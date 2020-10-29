Florida, butt of election jokes, believes system is ready

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s election supervisors say lessons have been learned since the state’s infamous presidential recount in 2000 and they expect this year’s election to run smoothly. They say the state’s laws governing recounts are clear and no longer vague and contradictory. The punch-card ballots have long been replaced by paper ballots where voters fill in bubbles, like a school exam. Most voters are casting their ballots early by mail and at early voting sites. Those ballots are counted before Election Day, removing a possible logjam. Still, they worry about possible computer crashes, conflict outside polling places and premature declarations of victory that could cause some to question the results.