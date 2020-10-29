Gov. Jim Justice announces Grant Street Bridge replacement

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- The replacement of the Grant Street Bridge is welcome news for residents of Bluefield who have been using a separate detour for over a year. This has been due to the fact that the bridge was deemed unsafe for travel by state inspectors.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement over on the campus of Bluefield State College.

"At some point in time, the bridge has got to be replaced. And then with dual ownership, you have a real problem, you have to work through those things," said Justice. "Well, everyone wanted to work through them, but nobody could solve the riddle. We solved it, we solved it."

Justice says there are plans to build a brand new grant street bridge in a partnership with Northfolk Southern Railroad and the West Virginia Division of Highways, with the new bridge repair costs being up to $10 million.

Affected residents have been pushing for repair or replacement since June, 2019.

The railroad has avoided virtually all comment on their role in repair or replacement until this past weekend, when they said they will pitch in Northfolk southern says in addition that they've relinquished its ownership and responsibility once the new bridge is finished.

The company is giving it, and future maintenance, to the City of Bluefield.

Ron Martin, the Mayor of Bluefield, is ecstatic about these new updates on a very lengthy process. "The state's participation, they've been working along with the city since the closure," said Martin. "But they really pulled everything together, the staff pulled the funding together, the governor made this happen and we're just thrilled. It's beyond belief."

With Norfolk officially signing onto the project this morning, Justice says that design planning will begin immediately. Construction is looking to start either late winter or early spring.